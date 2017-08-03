× Larose couple charged with cruelty to a juvenile after ‘paddling’

LAROSE, La. – A Larose couple has been charged with cruelty to a juvenile after striking child with “paddle.”

Thirty-year-old Jared Richeaux and 31-year-old Jada Verdin were arrested August 2 after they turned themselves in, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began investigating claims of child abuse on July 15, and warrants were issued for the couple.

Richeaux told police he had struck the child with what he referred to as a “paddle,” which detectives determined was actually a two-by-four block of wood with holes drilled through it, according to the LPSO.

The two-by-four left a large bruise and several red marks on the buttocks of the child.

Verdin disposed of the piece of wood after the investigation had begun.

Richeaux and Verdin were booked on one count each of cruelty to a juvenile and bonded out the same day, according to the LPSO.

Richeaux’s bond had been set at $5,000, and Verdin’s bond was set at $2,500.