KISS, Huey Lewis, B-52s to headline Gretna Heritage Fest 2017

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 15: Musician Gene Simmons of KISS performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 15, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)

GRETNA – KISS, Huey Lewis & the News, and the B-52s will all headline the 2017 Gretna Heritage Festival.

The festivities kick off when Huey Lewis takes the stage on Friday, September 29.

Legendary rock band KISS will take over on Saturday, September 30, with Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace opening for them.

The B-52s will bring their own brand of campy 80s dance tunes to the stage on Sunday, October 1 to close out the three-day festival.

New Orleans musician delights airport passengers with surprise song

Spread out over 25 city blocks in the heart of Gretna every year, the 23rd annual Gretna Heritage Festival promises to bring huge crowds across the river for the family-friendly festival where kids under 12 get in free.

Here’s the full music lineup:

FRIDAY:

Advertisement

MAIN STAGE
8:30 – 10 Huey Lewis & the News

RIVERFRONT STAGE
3:30 – 5 Remedy
5:30 – 7 Honey Island Swamp Band
7:30 – 9 Jonny P

MARKET STAGE
4:30 – 6 Jamaican Me Breakfast Club
6:30 – 8 Greg Martinez & the Delta Kings
8:30- 10 Amanda Shaw

Advertisement

ITALIAN VILLAGE STAGE
5:30 – 7 Uptown Phunk
7:30 – 9 Louisiana Spice

SATURDAY:

MAIN STAGE
7:45 – 9:15 Our Lady Peace
10 – 11:30 KISS

RIVERFRONT STAGE
1 – 2:30 Ginger and the Bee
3 – 4:30 Colin Lake
5 – 6:30 Flow Tribe
7 – 8:30 G.Love & Special Sauce

MARKET STAGE
2:45 – 4:15 Cha Wa
4:45 – 6:15 The Fortifiers
6:45 – 8:15 Mothership: Tribute to Led Zepplin
9 – 10:30 Roddie Romero & the Hub-City All-Stars

Advertisement

ITALIAN VILLAGE STAGE
2 – 3:30 Carlo Ditta
4 – 5:30 The Russell Welch Hot Quartet
6 – 7:30 Flipside
8 – 9:30 Rat Pack Now! Tribute

SUNDAY:

MAIN STAGE
3:30 – 5 Coming Soon – We promise you’ll be excited
5:30 – 7 The B-52s

RIVERFRONT STAGE
11:30a – 1p Ryan Foret & the Foret Tradition
1:30 – 3 Rockin’ Dopsie Jr
3:30 – 5 Marc Broussard

MARKET STAGE
11:30a – 1p Paris Ave
1:30 – 3 Paperchase
3:30 – 5 The Chee Weez

ITALIAN VILLAGE STAGE
12:30 – 2 New Orleans Swinging Gypsies
2:30 – 4 Al “Lil Fats” Jackson