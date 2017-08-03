× KISS, Huey Lewis, B-52s to headline Gretna Heritage Fest 2017

GRETNA – KISS, Huey Lewis & the News, and the B-52s will all headline the 2017 Gretna Heritage Festival.

The festivities kick off when Huey Lewis takes the stage on Friday, September 29.

Legendary rock band KISS will take over on Saturday, September 30, with Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace opening for them.

The B-52s will bring their own brand of campy 80s dance tunes to the stage on Sunday, October 1 to close out the three-day festival.

Spread out over 25 city blocks in the heart of Gretna every year, the 23rd annual Gretna Heritage Festival promises to bring huge crowds across the river for the family-friendly festival where kids under 12 get in free.

Here’s the full music lineup:

FRIDAY:

MAIN STAGE

8:30 – 10 Huey Lewis & the News

RIVERFRONT STAGE

3:30 – 5 Remedy

5:30 – 7 Honey Island Swamp Band

7:30 – 9 Jonny P

MARKET STAGE

4:30 – 6 Jamaican Me Breakfast Club

6:30 – 8 Greg Martinez & the Delta Kings

8:30- 10 Amanda Shaw

ITALIAN VILLAGE STAGE

5:30 – 7 Uptown Phunk

7:30 – 9 Louisiana Spice

SATURDAY:

MAIN STAGE

7:45 – 9:15 Our Lady Peace

10 – 11:30 KISS

RIVERFRONT STAGE

1 – 2:30 Ginger and the Bee

3 – 4:30 Colin Lake

5 – 6:30 Flow Tribe

7 – 8:30 G.Love & Special Sauce

MARKET STAGE

2:45 – 4:15 Cha Wa

4:45 – 6:15 The Fortifiers

6:45 – 8:15 Mothership: Tribute to Led Zepplin

9 – 10:30 Roddie Romero & the Hub-City All-Stars

ITALIAN VILLAGE STAGE

2 – 3:30 Carlo Ditta

4 – 5:30 The Russell Welch Hot Quartet

6 – 7:30 Flipside

8 – 9:30 Rat Pack Now! Tribute

SUNDAY:

MAIN STAGE

3:30 – 5 Coming Soon – We promise you’ll be excited

5:30 – 7 The B-52s

RIVERFRONT STAGE

11:30a – 1p Ryan Foret & the Foret Tradition

1:30 – 3 Rockin’ Dopsie Jr

3:30 – 5 Marc Broussard

MARKET STAGE

11:30a – 1p Paris Ave

1:30 – 3 Paperchase

3:30 – 5 The Chee Weez

ITALIAN VILLAGE STAGE

12:30 – 2 New Orleans Swinging Gypsies

2:30 – 4 Al “Lil Fats” Jackson