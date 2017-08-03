Cafe Adelaide: sit back, relax and focus on the food!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Cafe Adelaide with our delicious meal.

The Adelaide Swizzle is the namesake drink of Cafe Adelaide! It stars Rougaroux Full Moon dark rum, Peychaud's bitters, lime, soda and a secret ingredient...you can try to guess it, but they'll never tell.

Check out Cafe Adelaide's Menus for Coolinary New Orleans:

First Course

choice of



Wild White Shrimp, Creole Tomatoes & Roasted Okra Gumbo

A New Orleans Gumbo made from a dark cast iron skillet roux, creole trinity and Louisiana hot sauce

Commander’s Turtle Soup

The original recipe, straight from Commander’s kitchen

Soup du Jour

Chef’s seasonally inspired creation prepared in a heart healthy way

Downtown Chopped Salad

Romaine, olives, tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, pressed eggs & Parmesan with Spanish white anchovy-buttermilk dressing

Blue Crab & Sweet Corn Veloute

Fire roasted sweet summer corn with toasted cayenne, Louisiana blue crab, marinated sweet chilis & pressed herbs

Shrimp & Tasso Corndogs

Wild white shrimp dipped in tasso corndog batter with 5-pepper jelly, pickled okra & Crystal hot sauce butter

Rougaroux Eggs

Hen’s eggs stuffed with whipped smoky cochon de lait, Crystal pulp, Andouille & cracklin’ dust

Second Course

choice of

Garlic & Red Chili Crusted Cocodrie Shrimp

Wild white shrimp flambéed in local sugarcane rum with “back bone” vegetables, Jazzman rice and a vibrant sweet-spicy coconut curry shrimp head broth

$34

Cajun Surf n’ Turf

Herb crusted 10 Oz. bone-in pork chop with garlic & lemon marinated blue crab, tiny tomatoes and three mustard glaze

$37

Veal Barbacoa Tamale

BBQ’d and slow braised veal heads with blistered sweet chilis and avocado-corn salsa served “shucked” in a grilled corn husk with tamale spoon grits

$38

Black Skillet Seared Gulf Fish

A light & healthy dish of grilled summer asparagus, Louisiana soybeans, quinoa, garlic wilted spinach, lemon and roasted shallot vinaigrette

$36

Third Course

choice of

White Chocolate Biscuit Pudding

Abita root beer, New Roads pecans & white chocolate ice cream

Frosting “Stuffed” Carrot Cake

Stuffed with whipped cream cheese and New Roads pecans over carrot coulis and topped with white chocolate ganache

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

With fresh seasonal berries

German Chocolate Cajun Brownie

Coconut ganache, chocolate crumble, coconut sorbet & pecans

Creole Cream Cheese Cheesecake

Spiced Steen’s sugarcane syrup and blackberries