A new exhibit showcases why we love red beans in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS-- A new Camellia Brand beans exhibit called "Red Bean City" is making its debut at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum starting today (Aug. 3)

The exhibit shows off what a cultural symbol one of our favorite food dishes, red beans, has become over time. The new exhibit also showcases the history of Camellia beans, traditional ways to make red beans, and beans from all over the world. It's an interactive exhibit.

"Red beans are a big part of our culture. They are in the fabric of our city. You can go anywhere in the country, and people talk about our red beans with a gleam in their eye," Vince Hayward, CEO of Camellia Brand Beans, said. "This exhibit is about red beans, and Camellia beans, of course. One of the things we want to know is what's your secret to red beans. We encourage folks to write down on a piece of paper how they make their red beans."

