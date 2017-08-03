12,601 sandwiches? Tulane University makes them. So, who eats them?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane University is always a busy place in New Orleans.

But WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says the campus is really cooking this summer.

The cooking is in the kitchen. That's where Tulane workers and volunteers are busy making 12,000 sandwiches.

They sandwiches are for hungry kids at community recreation centers around New Orleans.

The kids go to camps as part of NORD, New Orleans Recreation Division.

The kids get to do all kinds of things at different camps. There's piano lesson camp. Kids as young as six-years-old can sit at the keyboard and learn to play.

There's painting and designing camp. Kids get to draw and paint on a real canvas. You don't have to know anything about art to become an artist.

Dolphin camp means learning how to be safe when you learn how to swim.

No wonder these kids work up an appetite for all those sandwiches.

If you want to know more about the New Orleans Recreation Divisision, for example, just what is the mission of NORD?

To advance the physical, mental, and social well-being of New Orleanians by providing safe and welcoming environments for recreational, athletic, and cultural experiences.

What's the vision of NORD?

A sustainable and innovative organization that transforms lives.

How did NORD get to be NORD?

In 2010, voters approved a City Council ordinance to reform NORD, through the creation of the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, comprised of 13 community leaders appointed by the Mayor. It also provided for the formation of the NORD Foundation, a nonprofit organization to serve as a fundraising body. NORD Foundation’s generous board members represent many of the City’s leading businesses.