Woman knocked unconscious, robbed in French Quarter parking lot

NEW ORLEANS – A woman was knocked unconscious and robbed in a French Quarter parking lot early this morning.

The 53-year-old woman was walking through a parking garage around 4:30 a.m. on August 2 in the 200 block of North Rampart Street, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Someone approached the woman from behind and struck her with an unknown object in the head.

The woman briefly lost consciousness, according to the NOPD.

When she woke up, her purse and phone were missing.

The NOPD has not released any information on the victim’s condition.