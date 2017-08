Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- "The Bachelorette," Rachel Lindsay's journey to find true love on the hit reality TV show is almost here. She'll pick the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with on the final episode of "The Bachelorette" coming up on Monday night on ABC.

Since love is obviously in the air, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez wanted to find out what Rachel's favorite love song is. Find out the tune she loves to groove to.