NEW ORLEANS – A malfunction of the safety arm on the eastbound side of the Claiborne Avenue Bridge has traffic closed in both directions.

Traffic is currently being rerouted to the St. Claude Avenue Bridge.

It appears that the safety arm on the eastbound side of the bridge is stuck in the down position.

DOTD work crews are currently trying to repair the arm.

There is currently no word on when the bridge will reopen.