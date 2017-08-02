× Suspect sought in Kenner bank robbery

KENNER, La. — The FBI New Orleans Division and Kenner Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed Chase Bank on Williams Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened about 9:50 a.m., when a lone black male entered the Chase Bank, approached the teller counter, presented the teller a note and demanded money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled the bank

The robber is described as a black male, approximately 5’ 8” tall, between 25 – 35 years old, approximately 170 lbs., with a medium build and a dark complexion. He wore a multi-colored baseball hat, a green jacket and jeans.

This matter is being jointly investigated by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Kenner Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association (MOBSA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of this bank robber.