One dead, one injured in Ninth Ward double shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A double shooting last night in the Ninth Ward left one man dead and one injured.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on August 1 in the 1000 block of Tupelo Street, according to the NOPD.

One man was found unresponsive inside of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the NOPD.

The second victim was brought to the hospital for treatment in a private vehicle.

No further information is available at this time.

Homicide Detective Brett Mathis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.