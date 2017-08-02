Man robbed of skateboard at gunpoint after getting off bus

NEW ORLEANS – One man is on the loose and a 19-year-old woman is under arrest after the pair robbed a man of his skateboard at gunpoint yesterday morning.

Catina Bridges and an unidentified man got off of a bus at the corner of Tulane Avenue and South Saratoga Street behind the 24-year-old victim around 9 a.m. on August 1, according to the NOPD.

Shortly after exiting the bus, the unidentified man hit the victim and Bridges pulled a gun and demanded money.

The victim ran away, leaving his skateboard behind, and was able to flag down a Tulane Police officer, who detained Bridges.

The male suspect was able to get away, but was captured on surveillance video riding the victim’s skateboard a short time later.

If you have information regarding the identity or location of the pictured suspect, please contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080 or contact CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 (toll free at 1-800-903-7867).