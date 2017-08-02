× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Vegan protein powders and shakes for a plant-based diet

Protein powder and ready-to-drink protein shakes can be an easy way to get more protein, and the number of plant-based, vegan options continues to expand, with more options on shelves at every turn.

If you follow a vegan diet or you’re looking to avoid dairy or just incorporate more plant-based protein, you’ll want to tune in for today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it on Molly’s top picks and worst bets when it comes to vegan, plant-based protein powders and shakes.

Amino Acid 101:

Proteins are made of just 20 different amino acids; there are 8 essential amino acids that the body doesn’t make: isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptohphan, valine. The following plant-based protein powders and shakes contain all of the essential amino acids.

LOVE IT!

Advertisement

Sun Warrior Classic Plus Sprouted & Fermented Protein Powder

Per scoop: 100 calories – 17 grams protein – 4 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 0 sugar

Protein blend (pea, bornw rice, quinoa, chia seed, amaranth), sea salt, guar fiber, stevia

Vega Clean Protein Powder

Per scoop: 130 calories – 25 grams protein – 3 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 2 grams sugar

Pea protein, hemp protein, pumpkin seed protein, alfalfa protein, xanthan gum, stevia, sea salt

Advertisement

Garden of Life RAW Protein Powder

Per scoop: 90 calories – 17 grams protein – 4 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – <1 gram sugar

Sprouted grain protein blend + probiotic + enzyme blend; 3.8 grams BCAA’s

Orgain Organic RTD Protein Shake

“The ONLY Plant Based, High Protein Shake with ZERO grams of sugar” – from product website

Per bottle: 150 calories – 21 grams protein – 15 grams carb – 7 grams fiber – 0 sugar

Pea protein, erythritol, gums, sunflower oil, stevia, sea salt

LIKE IT!

Advertisement

Orgain Organic Nutrition All-In-One RTD Protein Shake

Per carton: 220 calories – 16 grams protein – 25 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 9 grams sugar

Brown rice protein, chia, flax, hemp, cane sugar, vitamin/mineral blend, fruit blend, veggie blend

Vega One Protein + RTD Shake

Per carton: 170 calories – 20 grams protein – 13 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 7 grams sugar

Pea protein, coconut palm sugar, flaxseed, hemp protein, pumpkin seed protein, stevia

OLLY Nourishing Smoothie Protein Powder (Target)

Per 2 scoops: 170 calories – 18 grams protein – 17 grams carb – 5 grams fiber – 9 grams sugar

Pea protein, chlorella, flaxseed, cane sugar, stevia, prebiotic fiber…

HATE IT!

Mannitoba Hemp Pro

Per 4 tablespoons: 120 calories – 9 grams protein – 16 grams carb – 10 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar

Ingredients: hemp powder, sugar, vanilla flavor

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD