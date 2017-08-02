Get the Skinny: Vegan Baking + Recipe Swaps

If you’re looking to make-over favorite recipes to be vegan, dairy-free, soy-free or just a bit more plant-heavy, here’s the rundown on key ingredient swaps for common ingredients including eggs, butter, and heavy cream.
EGGS:
Most egg replacers are made with potato starch and tapioca flour, or a blend of gums, fibers, and carrageenan; the following 3 ingredient swaps are more natural and nutrient-rich.
Eggs are used in baking for binding + leavening. These 3 replacers function as binders; if the eggs need to function as leavening agents, just add an extra quarter-teaspoon of baking powder to the recipe.
Ground flaxseed. For equivalent of one egg: 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed + 3 tablespoons water or unsweetened almond milk. Whisk or blend until smooth. Allow to stand for five to ten minutes, stir again, and use as called for in recipe.
Chia seed powder. For equivalent of one egg: 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed + 3 tablespoons water or unsweetened almond milk. Whisk or blend until smooth. Allow to stand for five to ten minutes or until reaches a gel-like consistency, then use as called for in recipe.
Pumpkin puree (or canned pumpkin). A quarter-cup can be used to replace one egg.
BUTTER
Coconut oil. Substitute cup-for-cup for butter
Vegan Butter like Earth Balance, made with plant-based oils
Avocado. Mashed avocado can be used in place of half the amount of butter or vegan butter.
HEAVY CREAM + WHIPPING CREAM
So Delicious Dairy Free Culinary Coconutmilk, made with water, organic coconut cream, guar gum.
HALF & HALF
Califia Farms Unsweetened Dairy Free Better Half
- Ingredients include almondmilk, coconut cream, sea salt, gums
- Per ounce: 15 calories, 1 gram saturated fat, 30 mg sodium, 0 carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 0 protein
CREAM CHEESE
Try Kite Hill Cream Cheese Style Spread – soy free, dairy free, vegan
- Ingredients include almond milk, salt, enzyme, vinegar, xanthan gum, cultures
- Per ounce: 78 calories, 7 grams fat, 0 sat fat, 170 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 3 grams protein
