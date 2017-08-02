× Get the Skinny: Vegan Baking + Recipe Swaps

If you’re looking to make-over favorite recipes to be vegan, dairy-free, soy-free or just a bit more plant-heavy, here’s the rundown on key ingredient swaps for common ingredients including eggs, butter, and heavy cream.

##

EGGS:

Most egg replacers are made with potato starch and tapioca flour, or a blend of gums, fibers, and carrageenan; the following 3 ingredient swaps are more natural and nutrient-rich.

Eggs are used in baking for binding + leavening. These 3 replacers function as binders; if the eggs need to function as leavening agents, just add an extra quarter-teaspoon of baking powder to the recipe.

Ground flaxseed. For equivalent of one egg: 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed + 3 tablespoons water or unsweetened almond milk. Whisk or blend until smooth. Allow to stand for five to ten minutes, stir again, and use as called for in recipe.

Chia seed powder. For equivalent of one egg: 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed + 3 tablespoons water or unsweetened almond milk. Whisk or blend until smooth. Allow to stand for five to ten minutes or until reaches a gel-like consistency, then use as called for in recipe.

Pumpkin puree (or canned pumpkin). A quarter-cup can be used to replace one egg.

##

BUTTER

Coconut oil. Substitute cup-for-cup for butter

Vegan Butter like Earth Balance, made with plant-based oils

Avocado. Mashed avocado can be used in place of half the amount of butter or vegan butter.

##

HEAVY CREAM + WHIPPING CREAM

So Delicious Dairy Free Culinary Coconutmilk, made with water, organic coconut cream, guar gum.

##

HALF & HALF

Califia Farms Unsweetened Dairy Free Better Half

Ingredients include almondmilk, coconut cream, sea salt, gums

almondmilk, coconut cream, sea salt, gums Per ounce: 15 calories, 1 gram saturated fat, 30 mg sodium, 0 carb, 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 0 protein

##

CREAM CHEESE

Try Kite Hill Cream Cheese Style Spread – soy free, dairy free, vegan

Ingredients include almond milk, salt, enzyme, vinegar, xanthan gum, cultures

almond milk, salt, enzyme, vinegar, xanthan gum, cultures Per ounce: 78 calories, 7 grams fat, 0 sat fat, 170 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 3 grams protein

###

