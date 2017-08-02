Commander’s Palace: Sangria, the Quack Mac and Flambéed Cherries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Commander's Palace with our delicious meal.

Executive Chef Tory McPhail says it's all about the gin drinks this summer! He's loving the Lafitte Juillet, which combines champagne, gin, fresh lime juice and creme de violet. Don't forget the cherry on top! Not only is this drink beautiful, but it has a sweet and unique lavender flavor. You can also never go wrong with Saint 75, a Commander's Palace herbal play on the French 75. The combination of elderflower liquor, gin, crushed citrus, and basil syrup is to die for.

Be sure to check out the Commander's Palace Coolinary Menu.