Claiborne bridge to reopen today after road barrier failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The Judge Seeber Bridge on Claiborne Avenue is expected to reopen today after a road barrier failed this morning.

The bridge had just been raised to allow a boat to pass when a piece suddenly failed and struck a commercial vehicle, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The bridge was closed immediately after the accident, and traffic was rerouted to the St. Claude Avenue Bridge for the rest of the morning.

The bridge is expected to reopen later today with a crew on the scene that will act as a barrier until repairs can be made, according to the DOTD.

Work that had been scheduled to begin on the St. Claude Bridge has been delayed until the St. Claude Bridge repairs are complete in order to allow motorists to continue using St. Claude as an alternate route.