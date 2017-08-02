× BREAKING: Body found in Lake Pontchartrain is missing boater

NEW ORLEANS – Search crews from Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries have found the body of a missing boater not far from where his overturned boat was located yesterday.

Shortly after 7 a.m., searchers located the body 58-year-old Lawrence Guimont III in Lake Pontchartrain.

The search began yesterday after Guimont was reported missing by his family.

Guimont’s vehicle was found unattended near the lake and his boat was discovered overturned in the water.

The boat and body were recovered on the lake off of Highway 11, on the Orleans Parish side.