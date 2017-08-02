× Assistant police chief in Louisiana resigns over racially charged Facebook post

ESTHERWOOD, La. — An assistant police chief in a small Louisiana village has resigned after a firestorm over a racially charged picture — or “meme” — posted on his personal Facebook page.

According to KADN in Lafayette, Wayne Welsh was second in command in Estherwood, a village of less than 1,000 people in Acadia Parish.

Welsh recently shared a “meme,” or a picture with words on it, on his personal Facebook page, that showed a cartoon image of a woman holding a child’s head underwater in a bathtub.

The caption on the picture read, “WHEN YOUR DAUGHTERS FIRST CRUSH IS A LITTLE NEGRO BOY.”

The police chief told the Lafayette Fox affiliate that he was shocked by the post, and although he believes that Welsh didn’t mean to offend anyone, he still took action.

The police chief suspended Welsh and was going to take away his department-issued cell phone, but the officer in question resigned Tuesday night.