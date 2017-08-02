‘A Closer Walk’ delivers music history in time for Satchmo Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Satchmo Summer Fest kicks off Friday, and WWOZ 90.7, the listener supported, volunteer-powered radio station, is ground zero for the music.

They also recently launched a resource to help everyone experience the history of New Orleans music and culture. It's called "A Closer Walk". It's a website filled with a symphony of information.

Randy Fertel is the creator of the site and its biggest supporter.

"It morphed into not an app but a mobile optimized site," he told us. "It is a great resource and and it was 'music,' pardon the pun, to hear that OZ is going to take this to the schools."

"Educating the students about not only what's going on now, but also about the rich history of New Orleans and culture and music roots of New Orleans I think is so important" Beth Arroyo Utterback, WWOZ General Manager, says.

A Closer Walk is rich with music info, maps, videos and tour info. The education project of bringing that into the schools is being funded by the foundation bearing Fertel's mother's name - The Ruth Fertel Foundation.

To visit "A Closer Walk" click here.