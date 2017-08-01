× Westwego house fire kills wheelchair bound man

Westwego, La.– A house fire in the 300 block of Avenue A in Westwego has killed a man confined to a wheelchair.

Firefighters were called to the fire around 7 p.m. Monday night.

That’s where they say neighbors told them that the electric wheelchair of the man inside the home had caught fire.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the flames.

The victim was found in a back doorway of the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.