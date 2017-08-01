Two Hammond men wanted in connection with shooting that killed 19-year-old

Steven Antonio Brown - aka Bo-Peep - photo courtesy TPSO

HAMMOND, La. — Two Hammond men are wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. on Bruce Allen Road in Hammond.

 

The shooting claimed the life of 19-year old Leroy Sims III of Hammond. LA.   Sims was shot multiple times and pounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe illegal drug activity is the motive for the shooting.

Detectives are looking for 38-year-old Steven Antonio Brown — AKA Bo-Peep — and 23-year-old Edward Marshall, both of Hammond.

Both of the suspects are reportedly connected to a black 2006 BMW.

Anyone with information on Brown’s and Marshall’s whereabouts is asked to  contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.