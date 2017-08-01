Tulane football begins fall camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans-- Tulane football is back in action, opening-up camp on Monday. Coming into fall practices, the front-runner at the quarterback position is Jonathan Banks, a transfer from Independence Community College in Kansas. Right behind him at No. 2 on the depth chart is sophomore Johnathan Brantley.

Banks has stood-out since spring ball, which earned him the first team reps for now, but the competition is far from over.

"Well really it was from the spring, said Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz. "Over those 15 practices he had some good practices and earned the starting job. But you know there's competition. Brantley's putting the heat on him. That's good."

Tulane running back, Sherman Badie, spoke about what makes Banks stand out.

"Being able to make big plays when we need it," Badie said. "He never gives-up on a play. He never stops. He always plays every play to the very end and he makes the play happen."