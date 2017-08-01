Tomato Chips: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Potato chips are a great snack, but not when you're trying to be healthy! We've tried kale chips before, how about tomato chips? Test Kitchen Taylor whipped some up and they didn't turn out how we had hoped. Our director, Skippy, suggested that we add cheese next time because they were very bitter.
Oven Baked Heirloom Tomato Chips
Heirloom Tomatoes
Salt
Italian Seasoning
Slice the tomatoes thinly
Place a cooling rack onto the sheet pan and then top it with parchment paper.
Place tomato slices onto the paper, making sure that they don’t touch
Sprinkle them with salt and some Italian seasoning
Bake them at 250 degrees for 3 1/2 hours
They will crisp up a bit as they cool
Gently peel them off the paper