Tomato Chips: Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Potato chips are a great snack, but not when you're trying to be healthy! We've tried kale chips before, how about tomato chips? Test Kitchen Taylor whipped some up and they didn't turn out how we had hoped. Our director, Skippy, suggested that we add cheese next time because they were very bitter.

Oven Baked Heirloom Tomato Chips

Heirloom Tomatoes

Salt

Italian Seasoning

Slice the tomatoes thinly

Place a cooling rack onto the sheet pan and then top it with parchment paper.

Place tomato slices onto the paper, making sure that they don’t touch

Sprinkle them with salt and some Italian seasoning

Bake them at 250 degrees for 3 1/2 hours

They will crisp up a bit as they cool

Gently peel them off the paper