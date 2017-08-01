NOPD officer involved in collision on S. Claiborne, one injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - An NOPD officer was involved in a collision that sent one person to the hospital this morning.

The officer’s patrol vehicle and a Honda sedan collided on the corner of Toledano Street and South Claiborne Avenue around 11 a.m. on August 1, according to NOPD Public Information Officer Ambria Washington.

The officer was not injured in the crash, but one person was transported to an area hospital.

The person’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Washington said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

No other details have been made available at this time.