× NOPD looking for man who stole handgun

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a handgun two weeks ago.

The owner of a Taurus 85 handgun told police she last saw her gun sitting on her bed in her home in the 3200 block of Fray Place around 10 a.m. on July 17, according to the NOPD.

Thirty-five-year-old Edward Hooker is the prime suspect in the gun’s disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Edward Hooker should contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or you can contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.