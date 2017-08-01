× Man pulls out rifle, robs other driver after fender bender

NEW ORLEANS – A man robbed the driver of a truck he had just slammed into after running a stop sign in the Marigny yesterday afternoon.

The collision and robbery happened on the corner of North Rampart Street and Franklin Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. on July 31, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The driver of a white Chevrolet pickup ran a stop sign and collided with another pickup truck.

Both drivers pulled their trucks to the side of the road and got out to inspect the damage.

The driver of the white Chevrolet returned to his truck, opened the back door, and pulled out a rifle with a scope on it, according to the NOPD.

He pointed the rifle at the ground, approached the other driver, and demanded money.

The other driver handed over cash and his cell phone, and the armed man got back into his truck and drove away, according to the NOPD.