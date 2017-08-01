× JPSO looking for trio that robbed 72-year-old man in Metairie

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for three young men who robbed a 72-year-old man at gunpoint in a Metairie parking lot.

The three suspects approached a man who was sitting in his car in the parking lot of the Ideal Market on the corner of Airline Drive and Clearview Parkway on July 29, according to the JPSO.

One of the three men spoke to the victim in Spanish and demanded money.

The man handed over $20, and the three young men fled.

All three suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone recognizing these suspects are asked to contact the JPSO Robbery Section at (504) 364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS.