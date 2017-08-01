Family asks for prayers after fisherman’s boat recovered in Lake Pontchartrain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Multiple agencies are searching Lake Pontchartrain for a fisherman whose boat was recovered this afternoon in the lake.

Family members tell WGNO that 58-year-old Lawrence Guimont III from Gentilly had been on the water all day. A friend spoke to him about 8 a.m., and Guimont told him that he had caught a huge redfish.

The boat was recovered on the lake off of Highway 11, on the Orleans Parish side. So far, there's been no sightings of Guimont.

Check back for updates on this developing story.