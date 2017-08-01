‘Dukes of Hazzard’ TV star survives & sings after The Great Floods of 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLDEN, La - You know him as Bo Duke.

He's the star of the TV classic, Dukes of Hazzard, actor John Schneider.

These days, he's making movies and TV shows of his own at his John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana.

That's between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

And that's where WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood went to chat with him and find out about his upcoming concert.

Concert?

Advertisement

Music?

Wild Bill says to John Schneider, "I didn't know you sang!"

In fact, that's a song John sings.

Advertisement

John and the Cajun Navy will launch their "I didn't know you sang" tour at his studio. It's Friday, August 4. It's from 7 pm to 10 pm.

It's been almost a year since the area where John makes movies and television was flooded. It was the big flood of 2016.

This concert in August is a celebration of the great friendships and the great music that come from this horrific event.

You're invited to come listen, eat and drink with John Schneider.

As for the studios:

Advertisement

It's located 45 minutes from the Baton Rouge airport, 50 minutes from the New Orleans airport, and sits on 58 acres. It features: a river, lake, swamp, baseball field, expansive fields, Olympic size swimming pool, as well as a full 5 acres of Southeast Asia-like giant bamboo, nestled against the Tickfaw River.

Two large houses, built near the turn of the last century, provide not only production and postproduction space, but locations as well. Each can be dressed and redressed to fulfill a multitude of needs. We have two 5,000 square ft. sound stages with more being built.

Need to edit your film on site? No problem. J.S.S. offers Premiere, Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro, Editor Suite, as well as Avid editing systems, which live on a state of the art computer system. Again, this is designed so that independent filmmakers, as well as their postproduction team can remain onsite and finish their dream.

Our team can also help deal with the legal stuff. We can assist with setting up your LLC, and take advantage of the tax credits the state of Louisiana has to offer.

For tickets and directions to the concert, just click right here, please.