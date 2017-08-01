D.J. Augustin hosts youth basketball camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans-- Orlando Magic point guard, D.J. Augustin returned to New Orleans this week to host another youth basketball camp at Brother Martin High School. It's a free 3-day camp for kids ages 8-15.

Augustin won 2 basketball state titles with the Crusaders in 2004 and 2005 during his sophomore and junior seasons. He moved to Houston for his senior year after Hurricane Katrina, but is glad to keep his ties to New Orleans through this camp.

"It's a special feeling," Augustin said. "It feels like I'm home. I live in Houston now and I'm traveling because of basketball but to be here at my old school with these kids is amazing. Just seeing these kids smile and giving them a chance to come to a free camp is something I didn't have growing up. To come here, enjoy the camp and have fun, and to do it here at Brother Martin means a lot to me. I spent 4 years here in high school. There's a lot of history here so it's fun to give back."