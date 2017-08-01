× Cookin’ with Nino: Mamma’s Meatballs

Mamma’s Meatballs



Ingredients:

1 ½ pound ground chuck

1 large egg beaten

1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs

1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic or ¼ cup finely chopped onion

2 teaspoons fresh chopped Italian parsley

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

3 tablespoons milk

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Mix with hands until all ingredients are fully incorporated. Form into meatballs approximately the size of a ping pong ball.

Place on greased cookie sheet into a preheated 350 degree oven. Cook in oven for 30 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees. When cooked, place meatballs into your favorite pasta sauce and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta noodles.