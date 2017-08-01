Cookin’ with Nino: Mamma’s Meatballs

Mamma’s Meatballs
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ pound ground chuck
- 1 large egg beaten
- 1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs
- 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic or ¼ cup finely chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons fresh chopped Italian parsley
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
- 3 tablespoons milk
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Mix with hands until all ingredients are fully incorporated. Form into meatballs approximately the size of a ping pong ball.
Place on greased cookie sheet into a preheated 350 degree oven. Cook in oven for 30 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees. When cooked, place meatballs into your favorite pasta sauce and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta noodles.