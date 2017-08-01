Cookin’ with Nino: Mamma’s Meatballs

Mamma’s Meatballs

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ pound ground chuck
  • 1 large egg beaten
  • 1/4 cup Italian bread crumbs
  • 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic or ¼ cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons fresh chopped Italian parsley
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  • ½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • ¼  teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 3 tablespoons milk

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl.  Mix with hands until all  ingredients are fully incorporated.  Form into meatballs approximately the size of a ping pong ball.

Place on greased cookie sheet into a preheated 350 degree oven.  Cook in oven for 30 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees.  When cooked, place meatballs into your favorite pasta sauce and simmer for 15-20 minutes.  Serve over your favorite pasta noodles.