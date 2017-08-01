× Armed woman robs Bud’s Broiler, locks employee in cooler

NEW ORLEANS – A scary situation unfolded at a classic New Orleans burger joint early this morning.

A woman walked into the Bud’s Broiler on City Park Avenue around 2 a.m. on August 1 and pulled out a handgun, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The armed woman forced an employee into a cooler in the back of the restaurant and proceeded into the office.

She grabbed “several bags of money” and locked the employee inside the cooler before fleeing, according to the NOPD.

The initial report did not say how much money the woman stole or how long the employee was locked inside the cooler.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.