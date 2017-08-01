× Armed kidnapper flees when he sees NOPD officers in N.O. East park

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans East man is lucky to be alive after narrowly surviving a harrowing kidnapping yesterday.

The victim was standing with another person around 5 p.m. in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway when Michael Jacobs pulled up, got out of his car, and punched both people in the face, according to the NOPD.

After that initial assault, Jacobs pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and threatened to kill him.

Jacobs then forced the victim into his car and drove to a nearby park.

After spotting NOPD units parked in the area, Jacobs fled on foot, leaving the victim in the park.

Jacobs is wanted for simple kidnapping, false imprisonment while armed with a firearm, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of simple battery, according to the NOPD.

If you have information about this incident or the whereabouts of Michael Jacobs please any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.