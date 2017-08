Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Mechacon took over the Hyatt Regency downtown this weekend. It's an Anime convention, where fans came out decked out as their favorite anime characters. The convention also allows fans to play games based on those characters like cosplay chess, and scavenger hunts.

Mechacon's attendance keeps going up each year. Last year, nearly 17-thousand people attended, and this year organizers expect to surpass that number.

For more information about Mechacon, click HERE.