× 19-year-old arrested after robbing 3 West Bank businesses in less than 5 hours

METAIRIE – A man who managed to rob three West Bank businesses within four and a half hours yesterday was arrested about five minutes after his last armed robbery.

Nineteen-year-old Kenneth Gaspard dressed in all black and carried a black backpack while on his crime spree, according to the JPSO.

Gaspard walked into a Domino’s Pizza location at 1525 Lapalco Boulevard in Harvey just after 5:30 p.m. on July 31 and brandished a black handgun while demanding money before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Just after 9 p.m., Gaspard, who had added black gloves and a black hooded sweatshirt to his attire, walked into the Dollar General at 3350 Wall Boulevard in unincorporated Gretna, according to the JPSO.

After pulling out his handgun and demanding money, Gaspard stashed the cash inside a Dollar General shopping bag and again fled on foot.

At 9:58 p.m., Gaspard approached the counter of a Walgreen’s at 457 Lapalco Boulevard in unincorporated Gretna, showed the female employee his handgun, and asked her to hand over cash, which he placed inside the Dollar General bag before fleeing on foot.

At 10:05 p.m., a JPSO deputy canvassing the area for the serial robber spotted Gaspard and stopped him for a search.

Advertisement

The deputy immediately spotted the butt of a loaded Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun sticking out of Gaspard’s sweatshirt pocket and arrested him.

The deputy found several hundred dollars in cash and a gas mask inside Gaspard’s backpack, according to the JPSO.

Gaspard was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on three counts of armed robbery along with illegal carrying of a concealed weapon.