× Two people robbed at gunpoint while taking pictures on Esplanade Ave.

NEW ORLEANS – Two people who were taking pictures of a home on Esplanade Avenue last night were robbed at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred around 7:15 p.m. on the corner of Esplanade and North Prieur Street, according to the NOPD.

While the two victims were busy taking pictures, a man approached them from behind and demanded their camera and camera bag while brandishing a handgun.

The victims complied, and the armed man fled east on North Prieur.

The man is thought to be between 25 and 30 years of age and stands taller than 6’0” with a slender build, according to the NOPD.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with an irregular black pattern on the front and a black and white scarf-like garment over his face.

A surveillance video captured an image of the suspect around the time of the armed robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured individual is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.