Time to step up, says Saints wide out Brandon Coleman

METAIRIE, La. — He said it is his fourth training camp as a Saint, and he needs to step up his game.

So said Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman after practice Monday.

Here’s some big plays from Monday’s practice. They are safety Vonn Bell putting the hit on tight end Coby Fleener, rookie Marcus Williams intercepting Chase Daniel, and Coleman shaking a tackle from Bell and racing to the end zone on the final play of practice.

Coleman's reception total dropped from 30 to 26 in 2016. He said he's added 10 pounds in the off season. He now weighs 230 pounds. And he says there is no tomorrow.

Cornerback Delvin Breaux missed practice Monday. Head coach Sean Payton declined to say why.

Rookie cornerback Marcus Lattimore, the team's first pick, left practice early. His issues are believed to be heat-related.