Princeton Review: Tulane is the top party school in the country

NEW ORLEANS — “The city of New Orleans, and Tulane, have a way of grabbing you and never letting you go.”

That’s what Tulane University students have to say about their school, which has been named the No. 1 party school in the country by the Princeton Review, a college admissions services company.

Tulane also comes in at No. 1 for the number of students engaged in community service.

It also makes the top 10 in several other categories:

Happiest students – No. 4

Best quality of life – No. 9

Best-run colleges – No. 4

College city gets high marks – No. 1

Lots of beer – No. 3

Lots of hard liquor – No. 1

From the Princeton Review Tulane profile:

A vast majority of Tulane students report that “work hard, play hard” is the school’s “unofficial motto and it couldn’t be more accurate!” They adore New Orleans, saying “it’s impossible not to fall in love with the place,” and “it has the best of everything—academics, social life, culture, beautiful weather. Tulane truly has it all.”

According to the Princeton Review, Tulane has a 26 percent acceptance rate and a yearly tuition of $48,920.