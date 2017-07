× One dead after fatal stabbing in Slidell

SLIDELL – One person was killed last night in Slidell after a domestic disturbance led to a fatal stabbing.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on July 30 in the 800 block of Pine Tree Street, according to the Slidell Police Department.

A suspect has been arrested and is in custody, according to the SPD.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and no further details are available at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.