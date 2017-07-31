× NOPD looking for man who robbed woman inside Algiers church

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who robbed a woman inside an Algiers church.

The woman was inside a church in the 3700 block of MacArthur Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. on July 27 when a man approached her asking for money, according to the NOPD.

The woman told the man she didn’t have any money, and he reached into her pockets and took her cash before leaving the church.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video entering and leaving the church.

The perpetrator is in his mid to late 50s with a dark complexion, a medium build and extremely short hair. He was wearing a red shirt with white stripes, blue jean shorts and blue tennis shoes, according to the NOPD.

If you have information about this incident or the identity of the pictured suspect please contact any Fourth District Detective at (504) 658-6040, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.