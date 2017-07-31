× NOPD looking for caregiver who stole $9,000 from elderly woman in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who stole $9,000 from an elderly woman she was supposed to be looking after in New Orleans East.

Fifty-five-year-old Lechall Jackson cashed a series of checks that she made out to herself from the account of the elderly woman after she was hired as the woman’s caregiver, according to the NOPD.

Jackson wrote three separate fraudulent checks that were honored by the victim’s bank.

Jackson is wanted for two counts of theft from the elderly and five counts of monetary instrument abuse in regards to this incident, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Lechall Jackson is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.