No ‘Streetcar’. No ‘Hot Tin Roof’. No Tennessee Williams is anything like this

NEW ORLEANS - It's Tennessee Williams on stage at the Marigny Opera House. The play is Camino Real. It's Tennessee Williams’ symbolic, surreal masterpiece about making it in a world that is seemingly too real for romance and idealism.
Here's when you can see the show:
Friday, August 4 @ 7:30PM
Saturday, August 5 @ 7:30PM
Sunday, August 6 @ 7:30PM
Friday, August 11 @ 7:30PM
Saturday, August 12 @ 7:30PM
Sunday, August 13 @ 7:30PM
Directed by Augustin J Correro
Carol Sutton - Marguerite Gautier
James Howard Wright - Jacques Casanova
Christopher Robinson - Kilroy
Bob Mitchell - Baron De Charlus / Don Quixote
Roger Magendie - Gutman
Mary Pauley - The Gypsy
Rachel Rodriguez - Esmeralda
Beau Bratcher - Lord Mulligan
Alison Logan - Lady Milligan
Matthew Rigdon - Lord Byron
Lin Gathright - Prudence
Gavin Robinson - Abdullah
Stephen Stanley - A. Ratt
Nathaniel Twarog - Sancho Panza / Nursie
Lillian Small - La Madrecita
Jordan Kaplan - Survivor
Cooper Bucha - Lobo
LaKesha Glover - Olympe
Nicole Himel - The Taco Vender
John Lavin - Military Police
Xavier Juarez - Rosita
Liz DeVito - The Dreamer
Production Stage Manager: Kimberly Norlin
Production Manager: Nick Shackleford
Assistant Stage Manager: Francisco Pazo
Set Designer: Dustin Gibson
Lighting Designer: Melissa Martinez
Costume Designer: Lee Kyle
Original Music/Sound Design: Michael Gillette & Nick Shackleford
Fight Director: Alex Smith
Video Engineer: James Lanius
This production contains loud artificial gun shots, graphic simulated violence, strobe lighting effects, haze and partial nudity. ** Not recommended for children under 16.