No ‘Streetcar’. No ‘Hot Tin Roof’. No Tennessee Williams is anything like this

NEW ORLEANS - It's Tennessee Williams on stage at the Marigny Opera House. The play is Camino Real. It's Tennessee Williams’ symbolic, surreal masterpiece about making it in a world that is seemingly too real for romance and idealism.

Here's when you can see the show:

Friday, August 4 @ 7:30PM

Saturday, August 5 @ 7:30PM

Sunday, August 6 @ 7:30PM

Friday, August 11 @ 7:30PM

Saturday, August 12 @ 7:30PM

Sunday, August 13 @ 7:30PM

Here's who's making the show happen:

Directed by Augustin J Correro

Featuring:

Carol Sutton - Marguerite Gautier

James Howard Wright - Jacques Casanova

Christopher Robinson - Kilroy

Bob Mitchell - Baron De Charlus / Don Quixote

Roger Magendie - Gutman

Mary Pauley - The Gypsy

Rachel Rodriguez - Esmeralda

Beau Bratcher - Lord Mulligan

Alison Logan - Lady Milligan

Matthew Rigdon - Lord Byron

Lin Gathright - Prudence

Gavin Robinson - Abdullah

Stephen Stanley - A. Ratt

Nathaniel Twarog - Sancho Panza / Nursie

Lillian Small - La Madrecita

Jordan Kaplan - Survivor

Cooper Bucha - Lobo

LaKesha Glover - Olympe

Nicole Himel - The Taco Vender

John Lavin - Military Police

Xavier Juarez - Rosita

Liz DeVito - The Dreamer

Production Stage Manager: Kimberly Norlin

Production Manager: Nick Shackleford

Assistant Stage Manager: Francisco Pazo

Set Designer: Dustin Gibson

Lighting Designer: Melissa Martinez

Costume Designer: Lee Kyle

Original Music/Sound Design: Michael Gillette & Nick Shackleford

Fight Director: Alex Smith

Video Engineer: James Lanius

Here's what they all want you to know about the show:

This production contains loud artificial gun shots, graphic simulated violence, strobe lighting effects, haze and partial nudity. ** Not recommended for children under 16.

​