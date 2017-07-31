× Man stabs fiancé’s uncle to death during domestic dispute in Slidell

SLIDELL – One man was killed last night in Slidell after a domestic disturbance led to a fatal stabbing.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on July 30 in the 800 block of Pine Tree Street, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Thibodeaux was arguing with his fiancé when he pulled out a knife and began waving it around, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Thirty-year-old Douglas Evans, who has been identified as the uncle of Thibodeaux’s fiancé, stepped in to try to diffuse the situation.

At some point, Thibodeaux turned on Evans and began stabbing him repeatedly, according to the SPD.

Evans later died from his wounds at a local hospital.

Thibodeaux fled the scene after stabbing Evans and was caught later on in the evening by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi.

Thibodeaux waived extradition and was transported back to Slidell, where he now faces a second degree murder charge, according to the SPD.

“Domestic violence is a serious issue, and yet again, we see how deadly the results can be,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “Thibodeaux showed a complete disregard for human life. Now we have a family in turmoil over a senseless killing.”