× Man charged with St. Rose double shooting held on $3 million bond

ST. ROSE, La. – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say shot two people last month, killing one and injuring the other.

Twenty-one-year-old Alan Michael Simmons of Marrero was the triggerman for the June 23 shooting in an apartment building parking lot on East Club Drive in St. Rose, according to the SCPSO.

Another man, Diavonte Griffin, allegedly summoned Tyree Sherman and a second man over to him while Simmons hid behind a nearby wall.

Simmons emerged from his hiding space and opened fire on the two men. Sherman died at an area hospital a short time later, and the other victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the SCPSO.

Griffin was arrested on on June 28 and charged with one count of principal to second degree murder, and one count of principal to attempted homicide.

Simmons was arrested on July 28 and faces second degree murder and attempted second degree murder charges.

His bail has been set at $3 million, according to the SCPSO.