Jefferson Parish animal shelters full; emergency ‘adopt-a-thon’ set for Saturday

Metairie, La. — Jefferson Parish animal shelters on the East Bank and West Bank are at capacity, prompting an emergency “Mega Pet Adopt-A-Thon” Saturday at Lakeside Mall.

Jefferson SPCA announced a partnership with T-Mobile and Jefferson Feed Pet and Garden Center to showcase the adoptable animals at the Lakeside Mall event, which will be held from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Jefferson Parish Government spokesman Antwan Harris has said in the past that the shelter’s kill rate is only 18 percent, but when there’s an influx of animals — which happens a few times a year — the shelter has to consider euthanizing less adoptable dogs unless people step up to help.

The summer months is one of those times when the shelters see a higher intake of stray and surrendered pets at both locations.

The JSPCA will be selling raffle tickets to benefit the Jefferson SPCA’s vital programs as well as showcasing dozens of homeless adoptable pets.

“We’ve adopted as many as 50 homes for pets at events such as these,” says Jefferson SPCA Board President Lynn Morvant.