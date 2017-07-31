Guys pick who ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay should choose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It's "The Bachelorette" night, and we are getting close to the final rose. It's down to the wire for 'Bachelorette', Rachel Lindsay. Three men are left, Bryan the chiropractor, Eric the trainer, and Peter the gym owner. Tonight is the second to last episode for the hit ABC show.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez hit the streets to ask gym guys, construction workers, and soon-to-be doctors who Rachel should choose?

The final episode of Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette" will be next Monday, right here on WGNO-TV.