First-time parents host gender reveal second line parade

NEW ORLEANS - When Eric Wilson and Brittany Taylor decided to throw a party to reveal the gender of their first baby, they knew they had to make it special.

Slicing into a cake to find pink or blue icing inside just wasn’t going to cut it for this couple.

They wanted the big reveal to come in the form of one of the many unique local customs that make their hometown of New Orleans world famous.

They wanted a second line parade.

The couple turned to their friends in the Treme Sidewalk Steppers Social Aid and Pleasure Club to host the second line, which made its way through the streets of New Orleans East on July 30.

Friends and family showed up wearing pink or blue to show support for what they hoped would turn out to be the gender of the baby, but at the end of the parade, only one side could be correct.

Wilson and Taylor, both decked out in white and blue outfits, strutted down the street to the sounds of a brass band while waving blue umbrellas.

The couple is expecting a baby boy.

It’s a first for the couple, and quite possibly the first gender reveal second line ever hosted.

New Orleans photographer Brandon Knox captured the entire joyous event.