Covington man accused of sexually abusing two juveniles

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 49-year-old Covington man for rape involving a juvenile.

Jackson “Rick” Miller, 49, of Covington, was arrested July 11 after the parents of two local girls, ages 8 and 9, reported to deputies that Miller took inappropriate pictures of their daughters.

One of the girls also described being sexually abused by Miller, saying the abuse has been going on for the past two years.

Miller was booked for two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of first degree rape.

Because of the nature of the case and the age of the victims, deputies cannot release any additional information.

If anyone has information they would like to provide about this case, they can contact Lt. Rachel Smith at 985-276-1324.