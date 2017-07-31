Abita Springs Cafe shows why they are a brunch sensation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a historic building on the northern side of the round-about in Abita Springs that has been a staple in this Northshore community for generations. The Abita Springs building has been everything from a butcher shop, to a lawnmower repair shop, and now back to a restaurant. In its current state the Abita Springs Cafe serves the Abita Springs community as a familiar spot to gather and enjoy not just staple Louisiana dishes, but also sample some unique dishes that take diners off the beaten path.

Owner Brent Belsom tells us that folks can get great hearty breakfasts, salads, sandwiches, big burgers and much, much more. He also says that brunch is where the cafe really makes its mark. Belsom says between 11am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday the cafe is filled to capacity. Needless to say, the items on the cafe's breakfast menu are out of site. One of those items is an omelet that is loaded to the max. It is called the Big Chief Choctaw Omelet, and it is not for the faint of heart. This monster is loaded with almost every fixing that you could want in an omelet. Combine it with a big biscuit and some cheese grits and you have one heck of a breakfast.

Belsom also showed off a couple of the cafe's signature burgers. The two we tried were called the Philadelphia Dream and the Peanut Butter Jealousy Burger. Both were served on toasted sourdough buns that were amazing. The buns were soft in texture but hardy enough to stand up to the sauces and toppings of both burgers. The Phila Dream Burger is Belsom's favorite burger on the menu. After a bite or two we could certainly see why. This burger is topped with bacon, sauteed onions, sweet and spicey MOJO sauce and (get this) cream cheese. Its flavor screams part Phila Cheesesteak and part cream cheese and pepper jelly. This burger has such vibrant flavors, it's hard to single out which one is most dominant. Let's just say it is flavor overload! The second burger we tried was one I was particularly excited about. Belsom's Peanut Butter Jealousy Burger is one of just a few peanut butter burgers in the area. Belsom's variation skews a little sweeter than most due to the addition of Jelly. He tells us that the customer has a few choices to make on this burger. First, you can choose between creamy or crunchy peanut butter. also you have the choice of either grape or strawberry jelly. Now, I know some folks will say "Come on, a Peanut Butter Burger?" I will simply say don't be scared. Give this concoction a try. There really is something great about the way the earthy taste of peanut butter melds with the meat of the burger. I may not eat a burger with peanut butter all the time, but it is a great change of pace and I could easily see this burger on a brunch menu. So if you are a big brunch fan, take the ride to Abita Springs for a little brunch with a side of Abita Springs history on the side.