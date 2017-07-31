× 18-year-old dies after shooting in Harvey

HARVEY, La. — An 18-year-old died Sunday night after he was shot in the head while sitting in a truck at a Harvey intersection.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 7 p.m. Sunday to shots fired in the 1600 block of Ester Street in Harvey. They found the crime scene at the intersection of Estalote and Aimee streets with multiple spent shell casings and shattered glass.

Shortly after, Ochsner Medical Center-Westbank notified JPSO that a male victim was dropped off with gunshot wounds.

Toey Payne, 18, of Harvey, was shot in the head and neck. He was transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans and died early this morning.

Detectives said Payne was sitting inside a Toyota Tacoma truck with several friends near the intersection of Estalote and Aimee streets when several unidentified black males approached the vehicle and fired several shots.

When Payne’s friends realized that Payne had been shot, they took him to an address in Algiers, then to Ochsner Hospital. No one else in the vehicle was injured.

The truck Payne and his friends were sitting in was reported stolen from Algiers early Sunday morning. It was found later in Algiers and towed to the Crime Lab for processing.

JPSO has not determined a motive, nor have detectives identified any suspects.

Anyone with information in this matter is asked to contact Detective Roniger at 504-364-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-837-8477.