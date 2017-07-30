Women celebrate life beyond cancer with “You Night” survivor fashion show!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- You Night was held on Thursday night at the Contemporary Arts Center. "You Night" is a six month empowerment program for women survivors of cancer. The culmination of the six months ends with "You Night," which is a cancer survivor fashion show. This year's theme was "British Invasion."

These cancer survivors strut their strength down a mega-fashion runway in front of their families, friends, doctors, nurses, and fellow cancer survivors. News with a Twist's Kenny Lopez and Tamica Lee hosted the event. Kenny was dressed as Austin Powers and Tamica was dressed as Foxy Cleopatra from the popular Austin Powers movies.

